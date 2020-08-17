Advertisement

Name released of Janesville man killed in motorcycle crash

His passenger suffered critical injuries in the wreck.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Dept. released the name of the motorcycle rider killed in a weekend crash that also left his passenger in critical condition.

The rider was identified as Brian D. Alhert. The Medical Examiner confirmed the 50-year-old Janesville man died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

According to the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office, Elhert and his passenger, whose name was not released, were heading west on CTH WC Saturday when Elhert lost control of the motorcycle near the Highway 11 intersection. Deputies responded to the scene around 8:10 p.m. that night.

Deputies determined Elhert’s bike struck a raised curb median and a sign. Both riders were thrown from the motorcycle.

They were rushed to the hospital where Elhert later died. His passenger was last reported to be in critical condition.

