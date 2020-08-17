Advertisement

Man arrested after Madison hatchet attack

Police say an argument about a possible theft led to the altercation between the two men
.
.(AP)
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man has been arrested after hitting another man in the head with a hatchet on Madison’s north side.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after midnight officers were called to Roth Street after a report that someone had been hit by a hatchet. When they got to the scene, they found both people involved.

Police believe an argument about a possible theft led a 53-year-old man to hit a 42-year-old man with the back end of a hatchet. The injured man was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released, while the other man was arrested and tentatively charged with substantial battery.

