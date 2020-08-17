Making the grade during the new norms of school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Back to school is an important and welcome step for families across the country. Whether your children will attend in person or study at home, families need to be well organized and plan ahead for a successful return to class.

Dawn Yanek is the founder of MomSanity.com, an informative website dedicated to all things pregnancy, bringing up baby, maximizing mommy-hood, and beyond. Dawn has been a recurring commentator on MSNBC, Inside Edition, The Early Show on CBS, Entertainment Tonight, Extra!, VH1′s The Fabulous Life, E! News Live, The E! True Hollywood Story, Fox & Friends, and Good Day New York. She has also been a correspondent on Cold Pizza on ESPN2, an on-air spokesperson for Life and Style Weekly Magazine and a columnist and senior editor for Stuff Magazine.

Dawn joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Monday to share the latest tips and tools to help parents and support students.

Among the topics Dawn discussed are:

- Secrets from a pro on keeping home and family safe and organized

- School shopping shortcuts that make the grade

- The new normal: Back To School must-haves

