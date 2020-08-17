First Alert Weather: Great start to another work week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are off to a fantastic start of another work week, as temperatures balance out in the low to mid 70s for most today. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will generally remain overhead for much of today. With dew points remaining in the low to mid 50s, today will not feel very muggy outside. Expect a nice, dry warmth with a good deal of sunshine this afternoon.

Tomorrow is also looking great, with slightly more sunshine expected than today, but both days will feel great to be outside. By the time we reach Wednesday, there is a small chance for an isolated PM shower, or weaker thunderstorm, but minimal to no issues are expected with this, as most areas look to stay dry for all of Wednesday. The rain chances remain on the lower end for much of this week, but the best chance right now looks to be Friday night into Saturday. It is still too far away to tell how widespread these could be, as well as the strength, but we will continue to monitor the 7-day forecast for any changes.

Enjoy another week of relatively great weather ahead of us!

