DNC delegates in Central Wisconsin adjust to first day of virtual convention

By Stella Porter
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Democratic delegates in our area are meeting with party leaders from around Wisconsin and the U.S.

It’s the first day of the Democratic National Convention, which was supposed to be in Milwaukee but is now fully online due to COVID-19.

Over the last few weeks, delegates cast a vote for a nominee, voted for or against the party platform and voted on a rule change that could weaken the power of super delegates.

Delegates in the 7th Congressional District in Wisconsin are adjusting to online events and meetings.

A Biden delegate in Marathon County says she’s disappointed she won’t see him accept the nomination in person, but she’s proud of the DNC for making that decision.

Kay Gruling says because policy and caucus sessions have moved online, it’s easier to meet a bunch of different groups than it would be in person.  

“You at best could go to half of them if you can walk really quickly and get to the different events. So I miss the comradery and the networking and seeing the people and having that kind of excitement, but this part, the programming has been awesome so far,” Gruling said.   

She’s still been able to meet other delegates.

“We’re put into group chats and subgroups so we could get to know each other. That was really enjoyable because you’re randomly getting put together with people from all over the state, and you get to know if they’re a Biden delegate, a Bernie delegate, what they’re excited about,” she said.

She thinks conventions in the future may even adopt a hybrid model, since it could allow more events in the same time frame.

Biden is the presumptive Democratic nominee.

“That was a little hard to take for the Bernie delegates,” says Laura Henkelman, a Bernie Sanders delegate from Marathon County, discussing the fact that Sanders delegates won’t meet Biden delegates in person.

She says she's disappointed they couldn't travel to Milwaukee, but understands it's all for safety reasons. Henkelman believes there could have been more discussion between Sanders and Biden delegates at an in-person convention, which could have been an opportunity to better understand each other's beliefs. 

“Are there more areas of common ground where we could come together on, or some areas that maybe we didn’t realize were differences with the different candidates? Things being virtual really has made it more difficult to have those conversations,” she said.

Henkelman elaborated on the process of becoming a delegate for her chosen candidate, Sanders. She first submitted a form of interest and then participated in the county caucus where potential delegates give a speech and get a chance to move on to the congressional level. The congressional caucus determines who becomes a delegate.

The DNC ends Thursday night. The Republican National Convention kicks off next Monday, August 24. Newschannel 7 will have full coverage of that event.

