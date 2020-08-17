Area K9s featured in national publication

(WSAW) - Three area law enforcement agencies and their K9 units have been featured in a national publication.

Officer Mindy Stellmach and K9 Ella from the Spencer Police Department are on the cover of K-9 Cop Magazine, a bi-monthly publication featuring articles and updates on police, military, and working dog topics. The issue will also feature the K9 units from the Nekoosa Police Department and the Wood County Sheriff’s Office as part of the magazine’s Small Communities issue.

K-9 Cop Magazine - Issue 62 ON THE COVER: Spencer Police Department Officer Mindy Stellmach & K-9 Ella Photo Credit:... Posted by K-9 Cop Magazine on Friday, August 14, 2020

