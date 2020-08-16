Advertisement

Wisconsin Lions Camp hosts ‘Hustle S’more for Lions Camp’ 5k

The Wisconsin Lions Camp hosted the annual Hustle S'more for Lions Camp on Saturday.
The Wisconsin Lions Camp hosted the annual Hustle S'more for Lions Camp on Saturday.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSHOLT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Lions Camp hosted its Hustle S’more for Lions Camp fundraiser Saturday, helping raise money for the summer camp program.

Due to public health concerns, the event this year was run a bit differently than in the past.

There was only a 5k held, run in four waves of 25 runners per wave. Upon registration, all participants had a fundraising page made for them where they could have others donate to the cause on their behalf.

Ten camp-based obstacles were placed around the 5k course, with participants competing to earn points throughout the 5k.

The Lions Camp summer program offers a free camping experience to Wisconsin youth and young adults who are blind or visually impaired, deaf or hard of hearing and youth with intellectual disabilities or autism as well as youth with Type I or II diabetes.

