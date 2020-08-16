Advertisement

Rafters baseball triathlon offers play time some kids lost this summer

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters hosted a kids' baseball triathlon Sunday morning. People there say the event isn't just helping kids' physical health.(WSAW)
By Stella Porter
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters hosted a kids’ baseball triathlon Sunday morning. After a summer where so many events were cancelled, parents say tossing around a ball at the baseball triathlon can do wonders for their kids’ mental health.

"One of my sons is on a travel team that played... and my other son's team that I coach, we did not have enough, so we did not, we just practiced," said Bill Oswald, whose sons participated Sunday.

Oswald’s two kids finally were both getting some playing time after a summer of cancellations. He says it’s been difficult for parents to explain restrictions on activities kids dream about all year.

“Trying to balance the doing everything as safe and following the protocols and guidelines that are recommended, still trying to get them involved with their peers, their classmates, their teammates, that was really tough,” he said. “I think it was really difficult for the kids, to try and explain to them, because they didn’t really have any reference point, I guess none of us did. This is all so new.”

The balancing act is a sport in itself that parents of kids in sports have been playing since March.

"I think a lot of it was just the uncertainty of 'how do I do this, what's the best way to do this but still keep our kids obviously finishing the school year as positively as they could, and then, you know, can we play baseball, what does that look like?'" he said.

That’s the question the rafters answered Sunday with their baseball triathlon for kids age 6 to 15. The three skills were running, hitting and pitching with the chance to win a trophy.

“Being fit, being active, that’s what we’re all about, but then there’s also the mental side. If you’re inside a lot during the summertime, that can wear on a child’s overall development. We’re just trying to do our part to get them out and about to have some fun,” said Rafters General Manager Andy Francis.

Francis says the social distancing guidelines they have in place for the field are pitching a perfect game for protecting fans and players. Rafters staff wore masks and social distancing is outlined on the ground on the way inside.

“Those have kept us relatively safe, have kept us in a fun environment, we haven’t had anything tied to the ballpark this year yet, and we have those same things implemented today and any also event that we’re having in the future,” said Francis.

He says based on the success of the event so far, they plan to host it again next year.

