Marathon County Public Library’s Trail Tales moves to Brockmeyer Park

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There’s a new location for the Marathon County Public Library’s trail tales in Brockmeyer Park. The book is “Mr. Tiger Goes Wild.”

There are signs posted in front of each page that instruct readers to keep their distance from others and to not touch the pages, keeping them safe from COVID-19.

The program began in conjunction with the Wausau Parks and Recreations department in April as a way to provide books to kids safely while the library was closed.

The book will be available to read at the park from now until September 18.

