First Alert Weather: A pleasant start to the week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - There have been only a handful of weekends this spring/summer season that the weather has been mainly dry across the region. This weekend will end up being one of those few pleasant couple of days. Sunshine will be mixed with clouds today and a bit breezy. Afternoon readings topping out in the upper 70s.

A nice day to head to the golf course with some sun and a bit of a breeze. (WSAW)

A starlit sky tonight and cool. Lows ranging from the mid to upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin. Sunny to partly cloudy to kickoff the work week on Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunshine giving way to increasing clouds Tuesday with a chance of showers or a storm toward evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Scattered showers and storms are possible Tuesday night. Partly sunny Wednesday with a continued chance of showers or a storm. High in the mid to upper 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday with another opportunity for late afternoon showers or storms. High in the mid 70s. Considerable cloudiness Friday with scattered or storms. High in the mid 70s. Next weekend features a chance of a shower on Saturday with some sun. Highs on Saturday in the upper 70s. Partly cloudy next Sunday and warmer. Highs rebound into the low to mid 80s.

Daytime highs will be fairly close to average for most of the week ahead. There will be more chances of showers/storms later in the week. (WSAW)

