DHS: 685 new COVID-19 cases, 5,414 negative tests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunday’s DHS COVID-19 report showed 685 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Wisconsin with 5,414 tests being returned as negative.

6,099 people were tested, the lowest number of tests conducted in total over the last two weeks in Wisconsin. The percent positive of those tested sits at 11.2 percent Sunday, up from 7.3 percent on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, 1,126,274 people have been tested in Wisconsin, with 65,741 positive results and 1,060,533 negative test results.

As of Sunday, 55,982 of those positive cases are listed as recovered. There are still 8,702 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

One new death was reported on Sunday, that total now at 1,039.

37 of the 685 new cases were reported in north central Wisconsin with the region’s total now at 3,581 cases since the pandemic began.

Marathon County is the county with the most confirmed cases since the pandemic began with 697.

Waupaca County has the second highest number of cases with 526 in total having been recorded.

In north central Wisconsin, 54 people have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.