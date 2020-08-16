Advertisement

D.C. Everest summer theater course goes online, uses it as preparation for fall.

The 3-week course was done completely virtual, and was concluded with a virtual performance.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WESTION, Wis. (WSAW) - Going back-to-school virtually this fall is a difficult adjustment, but the D.C. Everest Performing Arts program already has had the experience through summer school.

Performing arts can be one of the most difficult to perform virtually, but with the technology of video chatting, not only did they pull off virtual lessons in the 3-week course- they put on a full show.

“We had about a week to say ‘yeah, we’re interested’ and then we had about another week to come up with some sort of course proposal to say what is this going to look like,” Scott Atkinson, the D.C. Everest performing arts theatre co-director, said.

And that proposal was unknown.

“It was kind of up to us to create the course and kind of propose what we wanted it to look like and I’ll be honest, at the beginning, we really didn’t know,” Atkinson added.

They eventually decided on a show that featured more individual performances and small group numbers. Each performance was recorded individually and edited together afterwards.

“At first I was really confused and I was like I need to do this, but after a while I was like ‘this is going to be so fun and I’m excited,” Malea Lopes, a fifth grader at Mountain Bay Elementary, said.

But it wasn’t easy.

“There were some challenges definitely. Figuring out lighting, figuring out little stuff. Camera angle that sort of thing,” Max Keopke, a senior at D.C. Everest, said.

“It was a lot to do in a short amount of time.” Wendy Vesper, the D.C. Everest performing arts theatre co-director, said.

The kids has to each become one-person bands, becoming their own production crew along with the talent.

“They were kind of thrown into this summer school experience and it was like ‘kapow, here you go,’” Vesper said.

At the end of the last school year, they say online school was more relaxed. This was different.

“Lighting and camera angles, I didn’t have to do that for any of my classes because this was a more extensive version of a musical opportunity,” Mansi Peters, a sophomore at D.C. Everest, explained.

This 3-week course also acted as a good preparation for the fall school year.

“They’re a step ahead of the rest right now,” Vesper said.

“The musical itself, We had to problem solve a lot. And I think that’s really really important for school coming up this fall,” Keopke added.

And it’s not going to be normal.

“It’s going to be a strange thing that we’re going to have to get through,” Lopes said.

To view the full production of the show, you can go to this link right here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

