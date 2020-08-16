1 injured in Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Waupaca

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - One person was hospitalized after crashing their motorcycle in Waupaca Saturday night. According to a release from the Waupaca Police Department, the sheriff’s office received a call of a single-vehicle crash at 9:45 pm.

An investigation shows the biker was traveling eastbound on East Gate Drive near County Highway A when his motorcycle failed to properly curve with the road and went into a ditch.

The driver was taken Theda Care of Waupaca, then flown by ThedaStar to Theda Care Regional Medical Center in Neenah to treat injuries.

The Waupaca Police Department, Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waupaca Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the crash. The police department says the investigation is ongoing.

