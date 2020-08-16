Advertisement

1 dead in rollover crash in Wood County

(AP)
By Stella Porter
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead after a rollover crash near the intersection of State Highway 73 and Branding Iron Court in the Town of Saratoga.

The Wood County Dispatch center received the call for the crash just before 9:00 am Sunday, according to a release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation reveals the driver was headed northbound on STH 73 and failed to turn with the road. The driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene, according to the Wood County Coroner Office.

The name of the driver is not being released until family is notified.

Sheriff’s deputies, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulance, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Saratoga First Responders and Wood County Sheriff’s Rescue responded to the crash.

