Advertisement

REPORT: Packers ink Kenny Clark to massive extension

Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark.
Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark.(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Packers and defensive tackle Kenny Clark have agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension. The deal would make Clark the highest paid nose tackle in NFL history.

Clark, who was set to become a free agent after the season, is set to stay in Green Bay through the 2024 season. The contract includes a $25 million signing bonus.

The UCLA product was the Packers’ first-round pick in 2016 and made his first Pro Bowl last season.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WIAA approves fall sports seasons, will also offer alternate fall schedule

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:25 AM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The WIAA Board of Control voted to unanimously on Friday to approve an alternate fall schedule for the 2020-2021 sports season. The schedule will allow schools that are able to hold competitions this fall, to have a season.

Mlb

Darvish takes no-hitter into 7th, Cubs beat Brewers 4-2

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT
|
Yu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night.

Nba

Grizzlies roll past Bucks 119-106, reach West play-in round

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT
|
With their season on the line, Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant teamed up to make history and keep the Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff hopes alive.

Sports

Varsho discusses start of MLB career in exclusive interview

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Daulton Varsho is one of the brightest young players across baseball. A rare catcher/center field hybrid with a big bat to match. Now, he officially follows in his father's footsteps as a big-league player.

Latest News

Nba

Bucks schedule for first four playoff games set

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The NBA has released the schedule for the Bucks first four playoff games against the Orlando Magic.

College

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not effect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Mlb

Twins rout Brewers, 12-2, behind Kenta Maeda

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Byron Buxton hit two solo home runs and Miguel Sanó added another as the Minnesota Twins jumped to an early lead and routed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2 on Wednesday night.

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended one-game

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The NBA announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a one-game suspension for his headbutt on Moe Wagner.

Mlb

Gyorko’s blast helps Brewers rally to beat Twins 6-4

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jedd Gyorko blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Tuesday.

Nba

Bucks beat Wizards 126-113 despite Antetokounmpo ejection

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo was fed up with the pushing and shoving.The normally mild-mannered Bucks star lost his cool Tuesday night and was ejected in the second quarter of Milwaukee’s 126-113 win over the Washington Wizards after he headbutted Moritz Wagner.