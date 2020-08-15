REPORT: Packers ink Kenny Clark to massive extension

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Packers and defensive tackle Kenny Clark have agreed to a four-year, $70 million extension. The deal would make Clark the highest paid nose tackle in NFL history.

Clark, who was set to become a free agent after the season, is set to stay in Green Bay through the 2024 season. The contract includes a $25 million signing bonus.

The UCLA product was the Packers’ first-round pick in 2016 and made his first Pro Bowl last season.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.