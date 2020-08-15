Merrill community members raise money, memorialize beloved community member

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - When Alex Vinokourov died unexpectedly two weeks ago, the town of Merrill knew they had to honor him. That’s why Saturday’s memorial service happened. Close friends banded together to raise enough money to honor him.

“My name is Alex, hi,” Wayne Ford, Alex’s friend, said

It was a simple greeting, but was how he greeted everybody. And for the man known simply as Alex to the community, it’s something they cherished.

“He wanted to make sure everybody knew that he was a friend to them and he wanted to be their friend,” Mike Kaylor, the organizer of the event, said.

Sunday was a memorial service for a man who was beloved by everyone, and only spread kindness.

“He was a lot of fun,” Ford said

“He loved helping people who needed help,” Ryan Schwartzman, who called Alex his “brother,” said.

Not much is known about Alex’s past. It’s known that his father was a police officer in Siberia who died in the line of duty. He came to Iowa at 18 to go to college—but never took a single course. He somehow winded up in Merrill, and no know can figure out how.

“We knew for a fact that Alex really had nothing,” Kaylor explained.

That’s when Kaylor and his wife decided that they needed to do something to honor his legacy

“We were going to handle things for Alex’s cremation so he could have a proper burial,” Kaylor decided.

Close friends, along with the Merrill police, sheriff’s, and fire departments all raised enough money to pay for the cremation.

“We thought it was very fitting that Merrill came together as his new family and to help give him a proper burial even though he had no family,” Kaylor said.

That new family was on display at the service.

“I have three little kids who have known him as Uncle Alex since the day they were born,” Schwartzman said.

“I think we are the first ones to show him how to do a lot of things. You know, fishing, his first picnic’s, his first wedding,” Wayne said. Alex lived with him for 11 years.

When a community comes together to raise enough money for a funeral like this---it may say more about the person than the community.

“There’s a lot of names here [at the cemetary]. Scott, Stange, Leigeger. Those are founding members of this community. He has had just as much an impact on this community as anyone,” Schwartzman said.

Around 50 people showed up to the service. To see more memories and his obituary, you can go to this link.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.