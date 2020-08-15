Advertisement

First Alert Weather: More sun than clouds, less humid weekend

Don't forget the sunglasses this weekend, with seasonably warm temps for mid-August
Early clouds, chance of showers/storm east, then partly cloudy.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The day will start off with clouds in North Central Wisconsin and a risk of showers or storms from Highway 45 on east. However by late morning into the early afternoon. sunshine will be common across the area. Afternoon readings topping out in the mid 70s to near 80.

A cold front will shift through the eastern parts of the area this morning.
Clouds to a fair amount of sunshine by the afternoon, a bit breezy.
A great evening to catch the last Saturday home game of the year.
Partly cloudy in Central Wisconsin tonight, while turning mostly cloudy in the Northwoods. A chance of showers or a storm toward morning. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. The early clouds in the north will give way to sunshine, while a sunny to partly cloudy day in Central Wisconsin on Sunday. Pleasant with highs in the upper 70s.

The work week kicks off with a great Monday weather-wise. A fair amount of sunshine and comfortable with highs in the mid 70s. A bit warmer on Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Highs near 80. A few showers are possible Tuesday night. Wednesday may have morning clouds, but sunshine will develop by the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday partly cloudy with a chance of showers or a storm. Highs in the low 80s. Friday is partly sunny with a chance of afternoon storms. High in the low 80s.

