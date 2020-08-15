Advertisement

Bikers ride to raise money for MDA

People in Wausau gathered at bull falls Harley-Davidson Saturday after a scavenger hunt ride to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association(WSAW)
By Stella Porter
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) -People gathered at Bull Falls Harley-Davidson Saturday after a scavenger hunt ride to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which funds research and community services for families affected by the disease.

Cruisin’ for a Cause was complete with raffles, food trucks and live music. It was originally supposed to be this spring, but they postponed it due to COVID-19. Harley-Davidson felt it was an important event to keep on the calendar.

"This is something that this dealership has been doing for years, and we wanted to continue doing it, it's important to the community here in Wausau and to our riders to continue the efforts against the fight against Muscular Dystrophy," said Dixie Kinnard, one owner of Bull Falls Harley-Davidson.

About 100 riders participated in the scavenger hunt ride around local businesses for a chance to win prizes. All of the money raised will go to MDA to help local families navigating Muscular Dystrophy.

“We’re just happy that we’re able to have the ride today, and that we didn’t have to cancel it. Motorcycle riding is social distancing at its best,” Kinnard said.

News

Marathon Co. owner after fire: “We will reopen, stronger and better”

Updated: 23 hours ago