3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in north central Wisconsin, 829 new cases across the state

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday’s COVID-19 update from the Department of Health Services reported 829 new cases in Wisconsin with 13 new deaths.

Three of those deaths were reported in north central Wisconsin, one in Adams County, one in Marathon County and one in Taylor County.

There were 64 new cases recorded in the region bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 3,544. 54 people have died due to complications with the virus in north central Wisconsin.

There were 10,506 negative cases recorded on Saturday, bringing the percent positive of those tested to 7.3 percent.

DHS reports that of the 65,056 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 55,152 (84.8%) are listed as recovered.

There are currently 8,828 (13.6%) active cases in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity currently sits at 23,898. 83 labs are currently performing testing with 24 additional labs planning to test.

