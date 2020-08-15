Advertisement

3 new COVID-19 deaths reported in north central Wisconsin, 829 new cases across the state

COVID-19 map for north central Wisconsin.
COVID-19 map for north central Wisconsin.(WSAW)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday’s COVID-19 update from the Department of Health Services reported 829 new cases in Wisconsin with 13 new deaths.

Three of those deaths were reported in north central Wisconsin, one in Adams County, one in Marathon County and one in Taylor County. 

There were 64 new cases recorded in the region bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 3,544. 54 people have died due to complications with the virus in north central Wisconsin.

There were 10,506 negative cases recorded on Saturday, bringing the percent positive of those tested to 7.3 percent.

DHS reports that of the 65,056 confirmed cases in Wisconsin, 55,152 (84.8%) are listed as recovered.

There are currently 8,828 (13.6%) active cases in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity currently sits at 23,898. 83 labs are currently performing testing with 24 additional labs planning to test.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Clouds to some sun, less humid weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Clouds and early showers yielding to a good amount of sunshine

Sports

REPORT: Packers ink Kenny Clark to massive extension

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
One of the cornerstones of the Packers' defense is locked up through 2024.

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Night Forecast

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Local schools react to WIAA scheduling decision

Updated: 20 hours ago

Latest News

News

At 99, Manitowoc woman awarded UW-Stevens Point college degree

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Evening Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Haunted Sawmill in Merrill to open for 10th season October 9

Updated: 21 hours ago
Haunted Sawmill in Merrill to open for 10th season October 9

News

At 99, Manitowoc woman awarded UW-Stevens Point college degree

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Virginia Posny is 99 years old, and until this week, she’d put in the work--but didn’t have a college degree.

News

Marathon Co. owner after fire: “We will reopen, stronger and better”

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Marathon Co. owner after fire: “We will reopen, stronger and better”

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
Buck-A-Neer Supper Clubs owner Scott Kleinschmidt was awoken at 3 am by the call, and received the terrible news. A fire had broken out in the apartment above his restaurant.