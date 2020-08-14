Advertisement

YMCA of the Northwoods seeks applicants for Teen Advisory Council

YMCA Logo
YMCA Logo(MGN)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (YMCA Press Release/WSAW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods is seeking applicants for a new teen advisory council to help drive progress.

“Navigating these different waters requires community leaders to think and respond differently. As a YMCA, our focus on youth development is no different. As the communities leading youth serving nonprofit we have been committed to the future of our youth since our inception,” says YMCA of the Northwoods CEO, Ryan Zietlow.

The Teen Advisory Council will be a group of teens that come together to help drive initiatives in the YMCA and throughout our community. Working directly with the YMCA CEO and Youth Development Professionals, these teens will help to create programs and drive initiatives throughout our community, all while gaining valuable leadership and team building skills. From leading meetings and focus groups, to developing programs and projects, these teens will engage other youth, teens and adults in making positive change in our community.

Ryan shares, “Working directly with these teens we will provide leadership and mentorship opportunities. Giving them the resources to continue to learn, grow and thrive. I look forward to sitting next to them, listening and driving movement forward. Ultimately, the time spent together will serve multiple purposes. First, it will provide our teens a voice in how we as a YMCA, and community, operate. By leveraging the connections of the YMCA we can engage with other organizations and nonprofits, identify further need and develop solutions to rise to the occasion. Second, as an organization we need to understand more from our community on what is important. This gives is us, and myself as the CEO, the opportunity to learn from this group exactly that, what is important. Lastly, it makes our community better. When we come together and work side by side we become better.”

As our future change makers, these teens will play a vital role in the growth and development of our community. Teens between the ages of 13-17 from our local communities are encouraged to apply. Teens will be selected based on various factors to ensure a diverse group of teens that are determined to make a difference. The application can be found on the YMCA’s website at http://www.ymcaofthenorthwoods.org/about/teen-advisory-council/.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WIAA approves fall sports seasons, will also offer alternate fall schedule

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The WIAA Board of Control voted to unanimously on Friday to approve an alternate fall schedule for the 2020-2021 sports season. The schedule will allow schools that are able to hold competitions this fall, to have a season.

News

Human remains found in Waupaca Co. identified

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office identified human remains Friday that were found in the Township of Lind.

Politics

Trump Campaign announces details of Oshkosh visit

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Trump Campaign says President Donald Trump will “deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Jobs and the Economy.”

News

Foxconn’s $100 million pledge to university largely unmet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The University of Wisconsin-Madison has received less than 1% of the money that Taiwan-based Foxconn Technology Group pledged to it two years ago amid the electronics giant’s expansion plans in Wisconsin.

Latest News

Breaking

UPDATE: Supper club damaged in early morning fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kassandra Sepeda, Sean Caldwell and Kailin Schumacher
Fire Departments responded to the fire on County Road C in the Town of Day.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Friday, August 14, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Friday, August 14, 2020.

News

Crews respond to supper club fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
Weekday Sunrise 7 morning show recording.

News

Grilling with Sunrise 7: Friday, August 14, 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
Grilling with Sunrise 7.

News

1 dead, 1 hurt in Wood County crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Authorities say one driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign

News

4 facilities, 12 months: a crisis of mental health

Updated: 12 hours ago