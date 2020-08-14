YMCA of the Northwoods seeks applicants for Teen Advisory Council

RHINELANDER, Wis. (YMCA Press Release/WSAW) - The YMCA of the Northwoods is seeking applicants for a new teen advisory council to help drive progress.

“Navigating these different waters requires community leaders to think and respond differently. As a YMCA, our focus on youth development is no different. As the communities leading youth serving nonprofit we have been committed to the future of our youth since our inception,” says YMCA of the Northwoods CEO, Ryan Zietlow.

The Teen Advisory Council will be a group of teens that come together to help drive initiatives in the YMCA and throughout our community. Working directly with the YMCA CEO and Youth Development Professionals, these teens will help to create programs and drive initiatives throughout our community, all while gaining valuable leadership and team building skills. From leading meetings and focus groups, to developing programs and projects, these teens will engage other youth, teens and adults in making positive change in our community.

Ryan shares, “Working directly with these teens we will provide leadership and mentorship opportunities. Giving them the resources to continue to learn, grow and thrive. I look forward to sitting next to them, listening and driving movement forward. Ultimately, the time spent together will serve multiple purposes. First, it will provide our teens a voice in how we as a YMCA, and community, operate. By leveraging the connections of the YMCA we can engage with other organizations and nonprofits, identify further need and develop solutions to rise to the occasion. Second, as an organization we need to understand more from our community on what is important. This gives is us, and myself as the CEO, the opportunity to learn from this group exactly that, what is important. Lastly, it makes our community better. When we come together and work side by side we become better.”

As our future change makers, these teens will play a vital role in the growth and development of our community. Teens between the ages of 13-17 from our local communities are encouraged to apply. Teens will be selected based on various factors to ensure a diverse group of teens that are determined to make a difference. The application can be found on the YMCA’s website at http://www.ymcaofthenorthwoods.org/about/teen-advisory-council/.

