WIAA approves fall sports seasons, will also offer alternate fall schedule

The WIAA Board of Control voted to unanimously on Friday to approve an alternate fall schedule for the 2020-2021 sports season. The schedule will allow schools that are able to hold competitions this fall, to have a season. But if schools are unable to play during the traditional fall season, they now have the option to move the season to the spring. A spring season will be seven weeks of competition and will have no postseason tournament.

Winter and spring sports will both be adjusted to help prevent overlap with either fall season. The 2020-2021 winter season will be reduced by three weeks, while the 2021 spring season will be two weeks shorter. Despite the reduction in length, there is no change to the maximum number of games allowed for all sports except football.

To help with scheduling, schools have until September 1 to decide which fall season they will be participating in. However, if schools are forced to opt-out of the traditional fall season due to COVID cases, they will be allowed to move to the spring season.

The board also discussed a few other accommodations including allowing basketball teams to continue scheduling and playing regular-season games even if they don’t make the tournament to offset the schedule changes. The WIAA will also no longer use risk levels to determine guidance, instead centering around local-health imposed gathering limitations. The WIAA is also expected to give guidance to schools on how to quarantine positive cases.

