Trump Campaign announces details of Oshkosh visit

The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh.
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Trump Campaign has made it official. The president will visit Oshkosh Monday.

The Trump Campaign says President Donald Trump will “deliver remarks on Joe Biden’s failures on Jobs and the Economy.”

The event is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh. That’s located at Wittman Airport.

The president will also travel to airports in Mankato, Minn. Monday and Yuma, Ariz. Tuesday.

The campaign did not release information on tickets for these events. Action 2 News will update this story when we learn that information.

The president’s visit comes on the same day as the start of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Former First Lady Michelle Obama are scheduled to speak on the opening night of the DNC.

Biden is expected to accept the party’s nomination for president on Thursday, Aug. 20. He will not travel to Milwaukee to do so, opting to make a virtual convention speech.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin is criticizing the Trump Campaign for campaigning in person during the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tony Evers says he expects the president to wear a face mask during his visit to Wisconsin.

A recent Marquette University Law School Poll shows Democrat Joe Biden with a 49-44 percent lead over Trump in Wisconsin. The race is particularly divided in the Green Bay-Appleton area, according to pollsters. Biden leads 50-45 percent in the Fox Cities area.

