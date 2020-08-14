Advertisement

Residents of Island Place Apartments hope to get bus route for their area

The route would be an extension of route A
Island Place Apartments residents hope an extension to bus route A will make them more independent.
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The residents of Island Place Apartments are hoping to get a bus route for their area. Today, District 3 County Board Supervisor William Harris discussed the proposed line with residents. The proposed route would be an extension of Route A.

Many of the people that live in Island Place don’t drive, so the new bus route would give them more independence.

“The hope is that if we can get a lot of support in our community, and a lot of people riding the bus, then we can expand out those opportunities, and hopefully expand the amount of days and times, in terms of availability to get to those places” said Harris, who is asking people to sign a statement of support of the new route extension.

He’s also proposing a pilot program to Rib Mountain, which would give residents access to major stores there.

The issue of the bus route will be brought up in front of the Wausau Transit Commission on August 20 for consideration.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

