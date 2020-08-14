Over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported as percent-positive pushes 10%

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Thursday, this week’s stretch of lower new daily COVID-19 cases being reported endedwith 943 positive tests being reported by the Dept. of Health Services. A day later, that number topped 1,000 for the first time since Saturday and the percentage of positive tests soared.

The agency’s latest numbers show 1,021 new, confirmed cases were reported Friday, despite the total number of tests tallied went down. With only 10,349 total tests tallied, the percent-positive jumped to 9.8 percent, a full 2.5 percentage points higher than the average over the past two weeks.

While Friday’s figure was higher than Monday and Wednesday combined, it was still less than three dozen higher than last Friday, meaning the seven-day rolling average increased only slightly, to 780 cases per day over the past week. At this time last week, that number stood at 833.

Just over 9,000 of the 64,227 confirmed cases, or 14 percent of them, are considered still active, DHS numbers show. Of the people who have tested positive for the virus, 5,235 of them have had to be hospitalized, 65 more than Thursday.

Seven new deaths were recorded in the latest reported driving the total number of people who have died from complications related to the coronavirus to 1,025 since the outbreak began.

