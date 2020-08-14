MPD: Madison Metro driver pepper sprayed by angry rider

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Metro driver was pepper sprayed in the face Thursday night during a dispute over how a man in a wheelchair was allowed to get onto the bus, according to Madison Police Dept.

In the department’s incident report, MPD spokesperson Joel DeSpain explained a rider was upset that a handicapped individual was permitted to board from the front of the bus after he had been told to use the rear door.

As part of its ongoing policies in response to COVID-19 pandemic, Madison Metro has been requiring all passengers to board through the back door, except for those who need to use the ramp.

After spraying the driver twice in the face, the suspect took off on foot, DeSpain said.

He was described as a Black man, around 50 years old, wearing a beige coat over a white shirt and brown shorts.

Anybody with information about the suspect is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 708-266-6014 or to go online to P3Tips.com.

