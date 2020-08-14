Advertisement

Marathon Co. Public Library announces another Trail Tales at Brockmeyer Park

Marathon County Public Library Trail Tales book
Marathon County Public Library Trail Tales book(MCPL/WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - – Starting Monday families can take a leisurely stroll through Brockmeyer Park in Wausau while enjoying the pages of a children’s book, as part of the Trail Tales program provided by the Marathon County Public Library and the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

From August 17 through September 18, kids and families can visit Brockmeyer Park (4200 Stettin Drive, Wausau) and read the pages of a children’s book that will be posted along a walking path at the park. The story pages have been laminated and attached to stands along the path, and families are encouraged to practice social distancing and read the stories without touching the stands or pages.

The book that will be posted along the trail is Mr. Tiger Goes Wild, by Peter Brown. This fun children’s favorite is all about a tiger who dares to leave city life (and his clothes!) behind to embrace his true nature in the wild.

Trail Tales is an effort to promote literacy, the outdoors and being active. This event is free and open to the public with no registration required. For more information, call 715-261-7220 or visit https://mcpl.us/events/10133.

