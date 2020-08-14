Advertisement

Marathon Co. owner after fire: “We will reopen, stronger and better”

Buck-A-Neer Supper Clubs owner Scott Kleinschmidt was awoken at 3 am by the call, and received the terrible news. A fire had broken out in the apartment above his restaurant.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROZELLVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - Buck-A-Neer Supper Clubs owner Scott Kleinschmidt was awoken at 3 am by the call, and received the terrible news. A fire had broken out in the apartment above his restaurant.

“There is water damage and some smoke damage to the restaurant area,” Kleinschmidt said.

The fire didn’t make its way down to the restaurant, but the damage is enough to cause significant damage, closing the restaurant down for the near future- even Friday night fish fry.

“It’ll be a tough Friday night,” Kleinschmidt said.

When he arrived at the scene early this morning, his first thoughts were with his tenants upstairs.

“We have two apartments up there, I wanted to make sure that all those guys got out of their safety and that the neighborhood would be safe,” he explained.

Once he realized they were in safety, the moment started to kick in.

“It was hard to see it. You put a lot of time and effort into a restaurant and to see that many fire trucks and that much smoke, it can be quite emotional sometimes.”

In a year where a pandemic shut down the business in March, this is the last thing that he wanted to see from his business.

“2020 has not been a good year for restaurants. And it’s just one more obstacle for us to overcome and be better,” Kleinschmidt said.

But for the restaurant that has been here for over 40 years, the building even longer, and in Kleinschmidt’s hands for three and a half years, it has been embraced by the community.

“It’s been huge. We’ve gotten several other restaurants in our area have reached out to us, offering us help of any kind that we might need,” Kleinschmidt said.

Their Facebook page had a post that received a significant amount of positive feedback.

And so for a business that has given so much to the community, it’s going to continue giving again.

“We will reopen, better and stronger.”

We here at the Buck-a-neer wanted to reach out and let everyone know we had a fire this morning at the restaurant. We...

Posted by Buck-A-Neer Supper Club on Friday, August 14, 2020

