Local schools react to WIAA scheduling decision

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -After the WIAA has announced Friday that they will be using the alternate fall plan and have two fall seasons, area athletic directors and coaches were able to get to work on their schedules.

“It continues the message of we’re trying to get all of these opportunities for kids and there’s hope that things are going to happen,” Marshfield athletic director Nathan DeLaney said.

“It’s great to have dates that we can go off of, and plan games if we need to and know what our schedules are going to look like,” Stratford athletic director Travis Grubbs added.

Some athletic directors like that the second fall season in the spring can act as a contingency plan. Just in case they are unable to compete during the fall.

“If it changes, and it changes significantly, we have another placeholder now, a definitive place holder for fall if we had to use that,” DeLaney stated.

As long as it’s safe enough, athletic directors know how important it can be for sports to be back.

“It’s just, can we provide these opportunities for kids that they need for their own mental health and for their own development and can we keep them safe? If we can do that we’re going to feel great about it,” Grubbs mentioned.

The WIAA mentioned during the meeting that the plan is entirely dependent on COVID-19 cases, and could change at any time. But athletic directors say that they’re already used to calling audibles.

“I think that people will have to get accustomed to change. Things will not look exactly like they look a month or two months from now. We’re just going to have to adapt where we can,” Grubbs explained.

