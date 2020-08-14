Advertisement

Human remains found in Waupaca Co. identified

By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:10 AM CDT
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office identified human remains Friday that were found in the Township of Lind.

According to a news release, the remains belong to Chad J. Anderson, 27. Anderson was reported missing on April 20th.

Deputies were called to the Township of Lind, south of Waupaca, August 9th after what they called a suspicious complaint.

Deputies said the reporting party believed they had found the human remains. When police arrived at the scene at 4:15 that afternoon, they confirmed that human remains were found.

No other details about the case have been released.

