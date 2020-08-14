Haunted Sawmill in Merrill will open in October with safety precautions

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Haunted Sawmill will be open for its tenth anniversary season starting October 9.

According to a letter from the Merrill Area Chamber of Commerce, all guests will be required to wear a mask. A large supply of masks will be available to buy for those who don’t have one or forget to bring it.

The team has also been working to redesign the interior and exterior of the Haunted Sawmill to promote social distancing. Waiting areas outside have also been spaced out.

All volunteers and actors will wear masks and maintaining distance for participants.

The team plans to have most, if not all ticket sales be online, or with cashless transactions at the building. There will be discounted ticket prices for those who purchase tickets online, and there will be discounted ticket prices for those who donate to the local food pantry.

Concession areas will be serving pre-packaged food.

The team is also looking at adding additional earlier start times for Saturday shows. Those earlier times will be for families, people who really want to avoid any contact, and those with other needs.

The Haunted Sawmill will be open every Friday and Saturday starting October 9.

