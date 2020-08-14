Grilling with Sunrise 7: Lamb’s Pineapple Pork Ribs on a Stick

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We’ve taken a bit of a hiatus, but Grilling with Sunrise 7 is back!

On Friday, August 14, Gary “The Griller” Stockwell of Lamb’s Fresh Market joined Sunrise 7 to create a fresh and family friendly kabob creation. It’s a fun creative recipe that combines two unlikely ingredients for something truly delicious.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup pineapple juice

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

2 lbs. boneless pork country style ribs

Enough shish kabob skewers to match the amount of pork ribs you have

DIRECTIONS

Mix pineapple juice, brown sugar, soy sauce and garlic in mixing bowl. Place country style ribs in an airtight plastic bag (preferably one that zips shut). Add in marinade. Force out remaining air and let the meat marinade for at least 4 hours. Place ribs on the grill and cook until the internal temperature is at least 145 degrees. Grab the pork with a tongs, and with your other hand, insert the skewer.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.