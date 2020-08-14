Gov. Evers launches COVID-19 Response and Recovery website

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a new website on Thursday, Aug. 13 to help people understand where federal COVID-19 funds are going.

The announcement was made by Governor Tony Evers during a virtual meeting with DHS.

The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act will show a better picture of just how much money has been spent in Marathon County.

The website is called the Wisconsin COVID-19 Response and Recovery Investment Dashboard.

It shows Marathon County has received nearly $7.6 million of federal money to help people through the pandemic.

Evers said the website will give people a chance to know how and where Wisconsin is using its share of Federal CARES Act money.

The website gives the overall total the state has received, which is $1.7 billion, as well as county by county breakdowns which includes amounts for individual programs.

Gov. Evers explained how millions of dollars are helping others that are struggling.

“We’ve also invested in more than 12,00 small businesses and provided additional support of nearly 12,000 Wisconsin farms and folks the impact of our investments keep growing,” Evers said.

Other entities that will benefit from the CARES money include hospital funding, health care provider payments, higher education funding, among others.

In Marathon County, the Routes to Recovery program has received the most money so far at a total of more than $4.4 million.

That will reimburse local governments to help with unbudgeted costs related to COVID-19.

Also during the meeting, a message they wanted to get out was to “box the virus.”

The governor wants everyone to remember that we all need to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Evers said Wisconsin businesses and people need to continue masking up in public, stay six feet apart from others, and of course, continue good hand washing.

The DHS says one death from COVID-19 is too many and they are working hard to get everyone the supplies they need and help get as many people tested as possible.

“It’s not political, it’s science. We have a President that’s saying we should wear a mask [and] I hope he does when he comes to Wisconsin next week,” Evers said. “You’ve got plenty of people that are in leadership positions in the federal government that are telling us to wear a freakin’ mask.”

The DHS said for the short time the statewide mask mandate has been in effect, they expect there to be an improvement in case numbers.

