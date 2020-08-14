First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures on the way

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today will be the warmest day of the next 7 at least. Temperatures will bounce up to the low to mid 80s by this afternoon with plentiful sunshine that is expected. Early this morning there was a line of showers and thunderstorms near Duluth and it as it attemps to move into the area, it is losing all of its’ steam. We will see this fizzle out, leaving us generally dry again for our Friday. Mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected throughout today.

Dew points will also remain in the low 60s, so it will not feel extremely muggy outside, but the humidity has been much lower than what we are still looking at for today.

Tonight we are expecting shower and storms to form to our west. Strong to severe storms are expected near Minneapolis, with less of a chance for strong to severe storms near Eau Claire. The storm intensity is expected to dwindle as it reaches our area in the overnight hours tonight. We may see an overnight shower or storm, and a few showers could linger into the early morning hours of Saturday. By the late morning hours Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies returning with an overall nice day ahead. This will also allow cooler temperatures to sneak through.

The weekend will see mid to upper 70s, with next week bringing low to upper 70s for much of the week.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.