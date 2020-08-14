Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures on the way

Another warm one today, but cooler temps swing through this weekend and next week
WSAW Weather
WSAW Weather(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Today will be the warmest day of the next 7 at least. Temperatures will bounce up to the low to mid 80s by this afternoon with plentiful sunshine that is expected. Early this morning there was a line of showers and thunderstorms near Duluth and it as it attemps to move into the area, it is losing all of its’ steam. We will see this fizzle out, leaving us generally dry again for our Friday. Mostly sunny to sunny skies are expected throughout today.

Dew points will also remain in the low 60s, so it will not feel extremely muggy outside, but the humidity has been much lower than what we are still looking at for today.

Tonight we are expecting shower and storms to form to our west. Strong to severe storms are expected near Minneapolis, with less of a chance for strong to severe storms near Eau Claire. The storm intensity is expected to dwindle as it reaches our area in the overnight hours tonight. We may see an overnight shower or storm, and a few showers could linger into the early morning hours of Saturday. By the late morning hours Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies returning with an overall nice day ahead. This will also allow cooler temperatures to sneak through.

The weekend will see mid to upper 70s, with next week bringing low to upper 70s for much of the week.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm & a bit more humid to end the work week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Partly cloudy for this evening and tonight

Weather

WSAW AM WX Forecast 8-13

Updated: 22 hours ago
AM WX Update 8-13

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Isolated storms possible on Thursday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:34 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A nice overall day, but warmer temperatures take hold.

First Alert Weather

WSAW AM WX 8-12-20

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT
AM WX Update 8-12-20

Latest News

News

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:47 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The storm powerful storm known as a derecho tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles and causing widespread property and crop damage.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Abundant sunshine with nice conditions

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:29 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A great day today with temps in the upper 70s and low 80s.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: 4 confirmed tornadoes from Sunday-Monday storms

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Severe storms produced tornadoes in northern & southern Wisconsin.

News

Perseid Meteor Shower peaks early Wednesday morning

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT
|
By Chad Franzen
During its peak, 50-75+ per hour may be seen on clear nights.

National

Powerful derecho leaves path of devastation across Midwest

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and RYAN J. FOLEY and SETH BORENSTEIN
A rare wind storm with power similar to an inland hurricane swept across the Midwest, blowing over trees, flipping vehicles, causing widespread property damage and leaving tens of thousands of homes without power.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Becoming less muggy

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 2:20 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
AM showers or storms are possible today