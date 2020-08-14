Advertisement

Dolly Parton: ‘Of course, Black lives matter’

People want to make themselves ‘known and felt and seen’
The country singer addresses the demonstrations against racism and police brutality that swept the nation after George Floyd's death in a wide-ranging Billboard magazine article.
The country singer addresses the demonstrations against racism and police brutality that swept the nation after George Floyd's death in a wide-ranging Billboard magazine article.(Source: KMIR, CNN)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement in a wide-ranging interview with Billboard magazine.

In the article, the country singer addressed the demonstrations against racism and police brutality that swept the nation after George Floyd's death.

"I understand people having to make themselves known and felt and seen," she said. "And of course, Black lives matter. Do we think our little white (expletives) are the only ones that matter? No!"

Parton’s support of Black Lives Matter comes about two years after she removed the word “Dixie” from her dinner attractions in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and Branson, Mo. They’re now called Dolly Parton’s Stampede.

"There's such a thing as innocent ignorance, and so many of us are guilty of that," she told the magazine.

“When they said ‘Dixie’ was an offensive word, I thought, ‘Well, I don’t want to offend anybody. This is a business. We’ll just call it The Stampede.’”

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: seconds ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

National Politics

Lawmakers: Postal changes delay mail-order medicine for vets

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Policy changes to slow delivery at the U.S. Postal Service are taking a toll on military veterans, who are reporting much longer wait times to receive mail-order prescription drugs, according to Democratic senators.

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

News

WIAA approves fall sports seasons, will also offer alternate fall schedule

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The WIAA Board of Control voted to unanimously on Friday to approve an alternate fall schedule for the 2020-2021 sports season. The schedule will allow schools that are able to hold competitions this fall, to have a season.

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Latest News

News

Human remains found in Waupaca Co. identified

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office identified human remains Friday that were found in the Township of Lind.

National Politics

Democrats tested in first party convention of pandemic era

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is poised to unveil his vision for the modern Democratic Party in the first presidential nominating convention of the coronavirus era, an all-virtual affair that will test the former vice president’s ability to overcome unprecedented logistical challenges in an urgent mission to energize a winning coalition.

National

3 charged in Chili’s hostess attack caught on video in La.

Updated: 39 minutes ago
A 17-year-old hostess at the restaurant told the group only six people are allowed at a table at a time due to social distancing requirements.

News

YMCA of the Northwoods seeks applicants for Teen Advisory Council

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The YMCA of the Northwoods is seeking applicants for a new teen advisory council to help drive progress.

National Politics

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Durham’s Trump-Russia probe

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to making a false statement in the first criminal case arising from U.S. Attorney John Durham’s investigation into the probe of ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

National Politics

Trump’s younger brother, Robert, is hospitalized in New York

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Robert Trump, the brother of President Donald Trump, has been hospitalized in New York.