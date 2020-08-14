Deep Bench: The current state of hunger in America and how you can help

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Before the COVID-19 crisis began, more than 37 million people - including more than 11 million children - lived in a food insecure household. Prior to the pandemic, the Feeding America network of food banks served over 40 million people each year. However, since the crisis began, food banks have faced a “perfect storm” that includes surges in demand, declines in food donations, fewer available volunteers, and other disruptions to the charitable food assistance system’s operating model.

Due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, approximately 54 million people may face hunger.

According to Feeding America, its network of food banks distributed 20% more food in March compared to average months and estimated an average of just under 30% of people being served are new to charitable food assistance.

A child’s chance for a bright tomorrow starts with getting enough food to eat today. But this year, approximately 18 million children - 1 in every 4 kids - may not know where they will get their next meal.

Nearly 5.3 million seniors currently face hunger in our country. After a lifetime of hard work, many older adults find themselves facing an impossible choice — to pay for groceries or medical care. And as the baby-boom generation ages, the number of seniors facing hunger is only expected to increase.

On Friday, Feeding America’s Casey Marsh joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss the current state of hunger in America and share what one major company is doing to help their neighbors in need and how communities can help those living in food insecure homes.

