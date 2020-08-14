Deadline approaching for Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding high school seniors that there is only one week left to apply now for the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.

According to a news release, applications will be accepted through August 21.

Students need to turn in a one-page application, resume, 300-word essay, one-minute video, and letter of recommendation.

In its first year, the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council will have 15 members. Students will serve a one-year term and receive a certificate at the completion of their year.

The four goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are:

Highlight the agricultural-related career opportunities available in state government

Share the state tools available to support Wisconsin farmers

Provide insight on how to effectively engage in state agricultural policy development

Increase networking opportunities for participants across the agricultural industry

The Council will meet each month beginning in September.

These virtual sessions will be approximately 90 minutes long and feature presentations by DATCP staff on a variety of topics.

You can find the application form and more information here.

