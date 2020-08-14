Advertisement

Darvish takes no-hitter into 7th, Cubs beat Brewers 4-2

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Yu Darvish took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his third straight dominant start, and the major league-leading Chicago Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Thursday night.

Darvish allowed just one hit — Justin Smoak’s towering solo homer to right field with one out in the seventh inning on his 98th pitch — before being relieved by Casey Sadler to start the eighth. The 33-year-old right-hander from Japan struck out 11 and threw 104 pitches.

Before Smoak’s drive, Darvish allowed only three baserunners. He walked Ben Gamel in the second and Orlando Arcia in the fifth, and hit Christian Yelich with a low pitch in the first.

Kyle Schwarber hit a solo homer in the second as Chicago improved to 13-3 for the first time since 1907. Javier Baez, Ian Happ and David Bote each had an RBI.

Darvish signed a $126 million, six-year contract with the Cubs as a free agent in February 2018, but has been hampered by elbow and triceps injuries since coming to Chicago. But after a rocky first outing this season, against the Brewers on July 25, Darvish has been in a groove.

He’s trimmed his ERA to 1.88 and has fanned 27 in 24 innings.

Sadler worked around a single by Arcia in a scoreless eighth. Rowan Wick allowed a single by Avisail Garcia and a ground-rule double to Smoak with two outs in the ninth for Milwaukee’s second run, but closed it out for his third save and a combined four-hitter.

Darvish has twice come within one out of a no-hitter, both times with the Texas Rangers.

Cubs slugger Kris Bryant was held out of the starting lineup with a sore left wrist and ring finger.

Manager David Ross didn’t disclose if Bryant would be available off the bench, but said he made the move out of “an abundance of caution.”

Bryant was injured trying to make a diving catch in left field Wednesday in the fifth inning of the Cubs’ 7-2 win at Cleveland. He remained in the game and hit a home run in the sixth before being pulled in the eighth

With Bryant out, Schwarber started in left field and Bote at third base.

The Cubs jumped ahead 1-0 in the first. Nico Hoerner laced Brett Anderson’s first pitch for a double and scored on Baez’s groundout.

Schwarber led off the second with an opposite-field shot to left to make it 2-0.

Chicago tacked on two more runs in the sixth off reliever Corbin Burnes. Happ drove in the first with a double and Bote followed with an RBI single.

Darvish’s pitch count was piling up entering the seventh. There was no doubt on Smoak’s drive, which sailed out to right. Before that, the hardest-hit ball off Darvish was Yelich’s liner straight at right fielder Steven Souza Jr. leading off the fourth.

Anderson (0-2) allowed two runs in 4 1/3 innings.

BREWERS MOVES

The Brewers optioned LHP Eric Lauer to their alternate training site in Appleton, Wisconsin. Lauer dropped to 0-2 and his ERA ballooned to 12.54 after Minnesota pounded him for seven runs on nine hits over 3 2/3 innings in a start at Milwaukee on Wednesday. Manager Craig Counsell wasn’t ready to name Lauer’s replacement in the rotation, but the Brewers recalled LHP Angel Perdomo and selected RHP Drew Rasmussen from the alternate site.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: Placed RHP Justin Grimm on the 10-day injured list with a callus laceration on his right index finger after it flared up in a 12-2 loss to the Twins on Wednesday.

Cubs: Ross said he was just “trying to be extra cautious” with Bryant. “I don’t think there’s a great deal of concern,” Ross said. “We just want to make sure he’s good to go.” … Schwarber returned after being scratched on Wednesday with a bruised right knee.

UP NEXT

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (1-1, 2.53 ERA) faces Cubs RHP Tyler Chatwood (2-1, 5.40) on Friday night. Woodruff’s loss was on opening day at Wrigley Field. Chatwood was sharp in his first two starts before being roughed up for eight runs in 2 1/3 innings at Kansas City last week.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nba

Grizzlies roll past Bucks 119-106, reach West play-in round

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
With their season on the line, Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant teamed up to make history and keep the Memphis Grizzlies’ playoff hopes alive.

Sports

Varsho discusses start of MLB career in exclusive interview

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Daulton Varsho is one of the brightest young players across baseball. A rare catcher/center field hybrid with a big bat to match. Now, he officially follows in his father's footsteps as a big-league player.

Nba

Bucks schedule for first four playoff games set

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The NBA has released the schedule for the Bucks first four playoff games against the Orlando Magic.

College

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not effect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Latest News

Mlb

Twins rout Brewers, 12-2, behind Kenta Maeda

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Byron Buxton hit two solo home runs and Miguel Sanó added another as the Minnesota Twins jumped to an early lead and routed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2 on Wednesday night.

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended one-game

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The NBA announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a one-game suspension for his headbutt on Moe Wagner.

Mlb

Gyorko’s blast helps Brewers rally to beat Twins 6-4

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Jedd Gyorko blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Tuesday.

Nba

Bucks beat Wizards 126-113 despite Antetokounmpo ejection

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:53 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo was fed up with the pushing and shoving.The normally mild-mannered Bucks star lost his cool Tuesday night and was ejected in the second quarter of Milwaukee’s 126-113 win over the Washington Wizards after he headbutted Moritz Wagner.

Baseball

Rafters clinch division title with season-high 15 Runs over Booyah

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT
The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (27-10) moved one step closer to success in the playoffs on Tuesday in Green Bay, clinching the Wisconsin-Illinois West Division in a 15-1 win over the Green Bay Booyah (16-21).

Baseball

Woodchucks crush Rivets in Tuesday’s series opener

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
The Woodchucks defeated the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday. The final score was 11-2. In addition to getting the best performance by a Woodchucks starting pitcher this season, the offense had a season-high of 14 hits.