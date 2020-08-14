Advertisement

Dane Co. employees will get Juneteenth as paid holiday

(SOURCE: MGN)
(SOURCE: MGN)(KOLNKGIN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County board unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for the county.

Up until now, county officials had recognized the June 19 holiday, but it was not a paid day off for Dane Co. employees.

The Dane Co. Controller estimates the added paid holiday will cost the county approximately $66,000 in additional overtime and holiday pay in 2021, i.e. the first year the holiday can be taken.

According to the county, Juneteenth marks the day on which the last African American slaves learned about the Emancipation Proclamation and their status as free people.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Deadline approaching for Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding high school seniors that there is only one week left to apply now for the new Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council.

News

Court denies appeal for man convicted in Berit Beck death

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
On July 17, 1990, Berit Beck disappeared while driving to Appleton from her home in Southern Wisconsin.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: A bit cooler this weekend

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A chance of showers or storms later tonight, sunshine is back for the weekend.

News

Toddler found riding in car that flipped while fleeing police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A two-year-old child was riding in an overturned vehicle that had crashed Thursday as the driver fled from a potential traffic stop near downtown Madison, police reported.

News

Man charged with killing Diemel brothers disputes 2 charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Prosecutors argued in their response filed Wednesday that Nelson could have followed Missouri law by anonymously reporting where the brothers’ bodies were located, thus avoiding concerns about self-incrimination.

Latest News

News

Marathon Co. Public Library announces another Trail Tales at Brockmeyer Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Starting Monday families can take a leisurely stroll through Brockmeyer Park in Wausau while enjoying the pages of a children’s book, as part of the Trail Tales program provided by the Marathon County Public Library and the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

News

WIAA approves fall sports seasons, will also offer alternate fall schedule

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
The WIAA Board of Control voted to unanimously on Friday to approve an alternate fall schedule for the 2020-2021 sports season. The schedule will allow schools that are able to hold competitions this fall, to have a season.

News

Human remains found in Waupaca Co. identified

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office identified human remains Friday that were found in the Township of Lind.

News

YMCA of the Northwoods seeks applicants for Teen Advisory Council

Updated: 2 hours ago
The YMCA of the Northwoods is seeking applicants for a new teen advisory council to help drive progress.

State

MPD: Madison Metro driver pepper sprayed by angry rider

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A Madison Metro driver was pepper sprayed in the face Thursday night during a dispute over how a man in a wheelchair was allowed to get onto the bus, according to Madison Police Dept.