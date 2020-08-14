Crews respond to structure fire in Town of Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are on scene of a structure fire in Marathon County .

Fire Departments responded to the fire on County Road C in the Town of Day.

According to a Facebook post by The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, County Road C between County Road M and Folz Road is closed as crews work to put out the fire.

Local traffic will be allowed to get to their residences.



