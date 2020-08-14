Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire in Town of Day

County Road C between County Road M and Holz Road is closed.
structure fire
structure fire(MGN)
By Kassandra Sepeda
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are on scene of a structure fire in Marathon County .

Fire Departments responded to the fire on County Road C in the Town of Day.

According to a Facebook post by The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, County Road C between County Road M and Folz Road is closed as crews work to put out the fire.

Local traffic will be allowed to get to their residences.

NewsChannel 7 has a reporter on scene and will work to gather information as more becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1 dead, 1 hurt in Wood County crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sean Caldwell
Authorities say one driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign

News

4 facilities, 12 months: a crisis of mental health

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Watching for wolves during hunt

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

4 facilities, 12 months: For one child needing complex mental health care, there’s no end in sight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Diagnosed with an array of severe mental health issues including intermittent explosive disorder and PTSD, Frankie has been through eight long term facilities in as many years

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm & a bit more humid to end the work week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Partly cloudy for this evening and tonight

News

Residents of Island Place Apartments hope to get bus route for their area

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The new route would be an extension of route A

Sports

Varsho discusses start of MLB career in exclusive interview

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Daulton Varsho is one of the brightest young players across baseball. A rare catcher/center field hybrid with a big bat to match. Now, he officially follows in his father's footsteps as a big-league player.

News

Gov. Evers launches COVID-19 Response and Recovery website

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a new website on Thursday, Aug. 13 to help people understand where federal COVID-19 funds are going.

News

’Thursdays on 3rd Street’ helping local restaurants stay open

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
“Thursday’s on 3rd” will feature live music every Thursday night on the corner of 3rd street of the 400 block.

News

Girls gains skills to become strong adults at High Tea program in Wausau

Updated: 11 hours ago
Girls gains skills to become strong adults at High Tea program in Wausau