Crews respond to structure fire in Town of Day
County Road C between County Road M and Holz Road is closed.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Crews are on scene of a structure fire in Marathon County .
Fire Departments responded to the fire on County Road C in the Town of Day.
According to a Facebook post by The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, County Road C between County Road M and Folz Road is closed as crews work to put out the fire.
Local traffic will be allowed to get to their residences.
NewsChannel 7 has a reporter on scene and will work to gather information as more becomes available.
