At 99, Manitowoc woman awarded UW-Stevens Point college degree

Virginia Posny is 99 years old, and until this week, she'd put in the work--but didn't have a college degree.

Back in 1939, Virginia and her soon-to-be husband Louis were both in college at UW-Stevens Point, at the time a teachers college and where her parents had studied and earned degrees. She studied for two years before life took her in a different direction and she left college due to financial constraints and other circumstances. She went on to get married and have four children--and now grandchildren and great-grandchildren--until eighty years had passed, and August 10 rolled around.

The surprise ceremony was months in the making, starting with a conversation between her daughter Alexa--also a UWSP graduate--and officials at the college.

“When we left that meeting, one thing we decided to do is see if she might have enough credits to actually earn a degree from UWSP,” Carie Winn said, the UW-Stevens Point development director. “And we were delighted to find out that in fact she did.” Virginia’s church in Two Rivers, Grace Congregational where she’d attend for more than 70 years, jumped in to help.

UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Bernie Patterson presented Virginia with a associates degree on Monday in a surprise ceremony that included a parade (and a birthday note from Governor Tony Evers--she had turned 99 earlier this year.)

“It was very surprising, they did real well in keeping it a secret,” Virginia said with a chuckle.

Virginia was born and raised in Stevens Point, where she met her husband one night on Halloween (and where they were both crowned prom king and keen). She joins a family of college graduates, including her four children. But what she’s too modest to say is that she worked jobs all her life to pay for all four of her children’s college degrees. They never had to pay a dime, her daughter says.

“She put all four of us through school,” daughter Alexa said. “We never had to pay one dime.”

Virginia brushes it off. “Like everybody else, we try and do our best,” she says.

“To my knowledge, this is the oldest person that has ever received a degree from UWSP,” Winn said. “You’re never too old to receive a college degree.”

Virginia says she hasn’t decided where to put the degree yet--but it’s likely to end up in a frame in a place where she can see it every day.

“I hope this encourages people to go back and get their degrees,” she said.

Correction: The on-air version of this story stated she had studied at UWSP sixty years ago; she studied there eighty years ago.

