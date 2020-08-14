1 dead, 1 hurt in Wood County crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Vernon County woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Wood County.

The woman was driving an SUV heading south on County Highway V when she failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Highway H in the Township of Lincoln.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a Neillsville man, is in serious condition.

The names of the drivers will not be made public until their families are notified. Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

