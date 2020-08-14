Advertisement

1 dead, 1 hurt in Wood County crash

Authorities say one driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign
Authorities say one driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
Authorities say one driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.(WSAW)
By Sean Caldwell
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Vernon County woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Wood County.

The woman was driving an SUV heading south on County Highway V when she failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The SUV collided with a westbound pickup truck around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection with County Highway H in the Township of Lincoln.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a Neillsville man, is in serious condition.

The names of the drivers will not be made public until their families are notified. Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4 facilities, 12 months: a crisis of mental health

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Watching for wolves during hunt

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

4 facilities, 12 months: For one child needing complex mental health care, there’s no end in sight

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
Diagnosed with an array of severe mental health issues including intermittent explosive disorder and PTSD, Frankie has been through eight long term facilities in as many years

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm & a bit more humid to end the work week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Partly cloudy for this evening and tonight

Latest News

News

Residents of Island Place Apartments hope to get bus route for their area

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The new route would be an extension of route A

Sports

Varsho discusses start of MLB career in exclusive interview

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Daulton Varsho is one of the brightest young players across baseball. A rare catcher/center field hybrid with a big bat to match. Now, he officially follows in his father's footsteps as a big-league player.

News

Gov. Evers launches COVID-19 Response and Recovery website

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Langfellow
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) launched a new website on Thursday, Aug. 13 to help people understand where federal COVID-19 funds are going.

News

’Thursdays on 3rd Street’ helping local restaurants stay open

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
“Thursday’s on 3rd” will feature live music every Thursday night on the corner of 3rd street of the 400 block.

News

Girls gains skills to become strong adults at High Tea program in Wausau

Updated: 8 hours ago
Girls gains skills to become strong adults at High Tea program in Wausau

News

Thursdays on Third brings live music to outdoor dining patrons in downtown Wausau

Updated: 8 hours ago
Thursdays on Third brings live music to outdoor dining patrons in downtown Wausau