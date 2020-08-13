Wisconsin Rapids officers asking for help identifying vandalism suspects

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of vandalism at the new Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the vandalism caused more than $5,000 worth of damage.

The first suspect has long dark hair and was wearing a white t-Shirt, black pants with white stripes along the side, and pink Converse shoes. The second suspect has short dark hair, was wearing a brown t-shirt, black shorts, and was on a BMX style bike.

If you have any information about this case, call 1-877-325-7867.

This is why we can’t have nice things 🤦🏻‍♂️ Detective Daven from the WRPD Division is looking to identify any subjects... Posted by Wisconsin Rapids Police Department on Thursday, August 13, 2020

