Wisconsin Rapids officers asking for help identifying vandalism suspects
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of vandalism at the new Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center.
According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the vandalism caused more than $5,000 worth of damage.
The first suspect has long dark hair and was wearing a white t-Shirt, black pants with white stripes along the side, and pink Converse shoes. The second suspect has short dark hair, was wearing a brown t-shirt, black shorts, and was on a BMX style bike.
If you have any information about this case, call 1-877-325-7867.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.