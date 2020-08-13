Advertisement

Wisconsin Rapids officers asking for help identifying vandalism suspects

Wisconsin Rapids officers searching for vandalism suspects.
Wisconsin Rapids officers searching for vandalism suspects.(Wisconsin Rapids Police Department Facebook)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of vandalism at the new Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, the vandalism caused more than $5,000 worth of damage.

The first suspect has long dark hair and was wearing a white t-Shirt, black pants with white stripes along the side, and pink Converse shoes. The second suspect has short dark hair, was wearing a brown t-shirt, black shorts, and was on a BMX style bike.

If you have any information about this case, call 1-877-325-7867.

This is why we can’t have nice things 🤦🏻‍♂️ Detective Daven from the WRPD Division is looking to identify any subjects...

Posted by Wisconsin Rapids Police Department on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pilot OK after small plane makes emergency landing near CWA

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Sheriff’s office said the pilot of a small plane had no injuries after making an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Wednesday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm & a bit more humid to end the work week

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Partly cloudy for this evening and tonight

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wisconsin Rapids golf course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wood County Health Department confirmed Thursday that there was possible COVID-19 exposure at a Wisconsin Rapids golf course.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble goes virtual, members announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Students from seven area high schools will be featured in The Grand Theater’s 2020-2021 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, which is going virtual for the first time.

News

Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

News

Mid-State Foundation trapshoot fundraiser registration open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Registration opened Thursdays for the fifth annual Trapshoot Fundraiser hosted by the Mid-State Technical College Foundation.

News

Marathon Co. Health Department’s face covering complaint form goes live

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Health Department’s online mask mandate reporting system went live Thursday.

News

Wisconsin ranked third best for Critical Access Hospitals nationally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Critical Access Hospitals are lower-volume facilities that serve Wisconsin’s rural populations. There are 58 CAHs across Wisconsin and 1,350 hospitals across 45 states

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, August 13, 2020.