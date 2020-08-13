Advertisement

Wisconsin ranked third best for Critical Access Hospitals nationally

Critical Access Hospitals are lower-volume facilities that serve Wisconsin’s rural populations. There are 58 CAHs across Wisconsin and 1,350 hospitals across 45 states
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Federal Health Resources & Services Administration has ranked Wisconsin third-best in the nation for their Critical Access Hospitals.

The group recognizes top-performing states that achieve the highest quality-related reporting rates over a 12-month-period every year. For 2020 Wisconsin’s CAHs came in third behind Virginia and South Carolina.

“It shows that you don’t have to go to a major tertiary center in order to get good quality care. and speaks volumes to Wisconsin and our smaller community hospitals,” Dave Hustedt the Aspirus Medford Hospital and Clinics President said.

Critical Access Hospitals are lower-volume facilities that serve Wisconsin’s rural populations. There are 58 CAHs across Wisconsin and 1,350 hospitals across 45 states.

The Medford Aspirus Hospital is just one of the Critical Access Hospitals in the state. Throughout the year they have seen a decrease in patient falls amongst other accomplishments. They hope to keep moving forward and improving for their patients every day.

“We have a saying here at Aspirus that because we love, we lead. And I think that plays into this a lot. We are about the people that we live next to and we care about all the time especially in our smaller hospitals and in all our hospitals,” Hustedt said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

News

Mid-State Foundation trapshoot fundraiser registration open

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Registration opened Thursdays for the fifth annual Trapshoot Fundraiser hosted by the Mid-State Technical College Foundation.

News

Marathon Co. Health Department’s face covering complaint form goes live

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Health Department’s online mask mandate reporting system went live Thursday.

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Latest News

News

Preparing future educators to teach virtually

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Party rental business takes a hit

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Stevens Point man sentenced to 8 years in prison for possessing an AK-47 and body armor

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The man was convicted after he told his girlfriend he was going to "rain down hell" on law enforcement.

News

Fox Theater will soon have new life

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Dale Ryman
The Fox Theater is on its way to being converted into a downtown outdoor/indoor event center.

News

President Trump to visit Wisconsin Monday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Trump made it official in a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supporters, saying he will be in the state Monday, the same day as the start of the DNC.

News

City approves Wausau police task force to review policies

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Naomi Kowles
The Wausau city council unanimously chose to move forward with the creation of a policing task force for the Wausau Police Department,