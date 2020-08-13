Wisconsin ranked third best for Critical Access Hospitals nationally

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -The Federal Health Resources & Services Administration has ranked Wisconsin third-best in the nation for their Critical Access Hospitals.

The group recognizes top-performing states that achieve the highest quality-related reporting rates over a 12-month-period every year. For 2020 Wisconsin’s CAHs came in third behind Virginia and South Carolina.

“It shows that you don’t have to go to a major tertiary center in order to get good quality care. and speaks volumes to Wisconsin and our smaller community hospitals,” Dave Hustedt the Aspirus Medford Hospital and Clinics President said.

Critical Access Hospitals are lower-volume facilities that serve Wisconsin’s rural populations. There are 58 CAHs across Wisconsin and 1,350 hospitals across 45 states.

The Medford Aspirus Hospital is just one of the Critical Access Hospitals in the state. Throughout the year they have seen a decrease in patient falls amongst other accomplishments. They hope to keep moving forward and improving for their patients every day.

“We have a saying here at Aspirus that because we love, we lead. And I think that plays into this a lot. We are about the people that we live next to and we care about all the time especially in our smaller hospitals and in all our hospitals,” Hustedt said.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.