Wisconsin coronavirus cases bounce back up

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Coronavirus cases bounced back up in Thursday’s report from the state Department of Health Services. There were 943 positive results -- twice as many as Wednesday’s 478 positives even though the state only received about 2,500 more tests.

With 12,415 total test results, 7.6% were positive, reversing the progress of the past four days and, by our measure, putting the 14-day trend back on an upward trajectory.

Positive tests came back in 60 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

Thursday’s results bring Wisconsin to 63,206 total confirmed cases since the state’s first case on February 5. There are 8,931 cases still active, or 14.1%. Another 53,239 people (84.3% of cases) are considered recovered, meaning it’s been 30 days since they first showed symptoms or tested positive, or their absence of symptoms or release from isolation are medically documented.

The death percentage remains at 1.6% with 7 more deaths, including deaths in Marinette and Waupaca counties. A total 1,018 people have died from COVID-19 since the first deaths on March 19. The state only includes deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus in this statistic; it separately tracks “probable COVID-19 deaths” where COVID-19 is suspected but the victim wasn’t tested or COVID-19 was only a contributing factor.

Forty-five more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Now there are 5,170 patients who were hospitalized during their treatment.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports 384 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and 113 in ICU. There are 289 ICU beds available for all patients needing critical care, or 19% of ICU beds in the state.

The WHA also reports 35 of the state’s 133 hospitals report less than a week’s supply of gowns on-hand. There are 27 hospitals short on goggles, 26 in need of paper medical masks, and 24 with a shortage of N95 masks.

County case numbers (counties listed in bold were reported to have new cases or deaths. For consistency, we use data from the DHS; county health departments may report different numbers because their figures are compiled at different times):

Wisconsin

