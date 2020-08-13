Advertisement

Twins rout Brewers, 12-2, behind Kenta Maeda

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Byron Buxton hit two solo home runs and Miguel Sanó added another as the Minnesota Twins jumped to an early lead and routed the Milwaukee Brewers 12-2 on Wednesday night.

The victory gave the AL Central-leading Twins a 2-1 series win over the Brewers, who dropped to 2-6 at home.

Minnesota starter Kenta Maeda (3-0), in his first season with the Twins after being acquired from the Dodgers in February, retired the first 11 batters he faced. He allowed two runs in 6 2 / 3 innings, striking out five and walking one. He entered the game with 16 strikeouts and three walks in 17 innings.

Brewers left-hander Eric Lauer (0-2), acquired from the Padres in November, had lasted only three innings and given up six runs in his first start. On Wednesday, he surrendered seven runs in 3 2/3 innings.

“It felt like there was a lot more just kind of bad baseball luck happening there,” Lauer said. “I was making some competitive pitches, wasn’t getting a whole lot of calls, just wasn’t attacking as much as I should have been.”

The Twins set the tone in the second inning, jumping to a 5-0 lead on a ball that was hit into the sun, four consecutive singles and a wild pitch.

Jake Cave drove in the first run with a line-drive double that froze left fielder Christian Yelich for several seconds as he used his glove to shield his eyes from the sun. Mitch Garver scored on Nelson Cruz’s broken-bat single into center field.

“Those are the kinds of innings that you want to stay in the dugout, you want to keep hitting,” Garver said.

The Twins led 12-0 before Milwaukee pushed across its two runs in the sixth inning on a single by Luis Urías.

The 12 runs is the most given up by Brewers pitchers this season. Of the Twins’ nine starting batters, only Garver did not have an RBI.

“You look at the lineup from top to bottom, it was an explosive night and unrelenting, and that’s what we’re looking for,” said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

Milwaukee third baseman Jedd Gyorko made his third career appearance on the mound, pitching a scoreless ninth inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: Baldelli expects right-hander Zack Littell (left hamstring strain) to be activated by the time the team returns home Friday.

Brewers: With one out in the fifth inning and a 2-1 count on Marwin Gonzalez, right-hander Justin Grimm was removed. He had a callous on his index finger “that basically came open,” manager Craig Counsell said.

HOT PITCHING

Entering Wednesday, Twins right-hander Randy Dobnak (3-1) led the majors with an ERA of 0.90.

In four outings, Brewers left-hander Josh Hader has three saves and has yet to allow a run or a hit. Opposing batters are 0-for-12.

UP NEXT

Twins: Thursday is their second off-day this season. On Friday, they host the Royals in the first of 20 straight games.

Brewers: In Chicago facing Cubs RHP Yu Darvish (2-1, 2.12 ERA), who has thrown 16 strikeouts in 17 innings. LHP Brett Anderson (0-1. 5.40 ERA) goes for Milwaukee.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nba

Giannis Antetokounmpo suspended one-game

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The NBA announced that Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a one-game suspension for his headbutt on Moe Wagner.

Mlb

Gyorko’s blast helps Brewers rally to beat Twins 6-4

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Jedd Gyorko blasted a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Milwaukee Brewers came from behind to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-4 on Tuesday.

Nba

Bucks beat Wizards 126-113 despite Antetokounmpo ejection

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo was fed up with the pushing and shoving.The normally mild-mannered Bucks star lost his cool Tuesday night and was ejected in the second quarter of Milwaukee’s 126-113 win over the Washington Wizards after he headbutted Moritz Wagner.

Baseball

Rafters clinch division title with season-high 15 Runs over Booyah

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (27-10) moved one step closer to success in the playoffs on Tuesday in Green Bay, clinching the Wisconsin-Illinois West Division in a 15-1 win over the Green Bay Booyah (16-21).

Latest News

Baseball

Woodchucks crush Rivets in Tuesday’s series opener

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
The Woodchucks defeated the Rockford Rivets on Tuesday. The final score was 11-2. In addition to getting the best performance by a Woodchucks starting pitcher this season, the offense had a season-high of 14 hits.

Sports

Big Ten announces that the fall season is postponed

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By George Balekji and Jackson Danbeck
The Big Ten Conference announced Tuesday that the fall season is officially postponed, saying that the league is now evaluating the possibility of teams playing in the spring.

Nba

Raptors beat Bucks 114-106; key players for both teams sit

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Chris Boucher scored a career-high 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors defeat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-106 on Monday.

Sports

Report: Big Ten postponing football in fall, hopes to play in spring

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
The report comes a day after the conference announced that until further notice, padded practices would not be allowed for football teams in the conference.

National

Mid-American Conference cancels fall football due to virus

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 1:26 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press the university president’s voted to not play in the fall and consider a spring season.

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.