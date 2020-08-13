’Thursdays on 3rd Street’ helping local restaurants stay open

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After making an appearance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wednesday night’s “Dining on the Street” event has been a hit for local restaurants.

“It’s a bright spot in the week for sure. We get to see a lot of faces, people feel safer being outside,” Malarkey’s Co-owner and Operator Tyler Vogt said.

“Wednesday nights have been the busiest nights for us so far. They have been really helpful,” Lemongrass employee Xavier Nguyen added.

To help keep the momentum rolling, Vogt created another live music event downtown with the help of local musician Brad Emanuel. “Thursdays on 3rd” will feature live music every Thursday night on the corner of 3rd street of the 400 block. Unlike “Dining on the Street”, no roads will be blocked off for restaurant dining. But patrons can enjoy dinner and live music from tables on the sidewalks.

“People appreciate the live music, people appreciate bars that are making an effort to do stuff outside,” Emanuel explained.

“But that music seems to be the catalyst that brings everyone together and gives them quite a bit more enjoyment,” Vogt stated.

Other area restaurants have seen the impact that the live music makes, and they are looking forward to the new event.

“Oh we were very excited for it. The live music was great, it was giving us a good atmosphere for everyone to enjoy dinner,” Nguyen explained.

For many establishments, the live events have helped their finances in a big way. But for others, it’s one of the reasons their doors are even open.

“These are the nights that are making it or breaking it for us. So we’re trying our best to make the best time for everyone that comes,” Nguyen said.

The event is extremely weather dependent. So the restaurants are looking to make every warm day count.

“Our reservation logs are full for all of these out door events, and we want to take advantage of the weather while we can,” Vogt mentioned.

“In Wisconsin we have another 6 weeks or whatever of it, so let’s have fun with it,” Emanuel added.

