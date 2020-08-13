Advertisement

Stevens Point man sentenced to 8 years in prison for possessing an AK-47 and body armor

Targeted and threatened to kill Stevens Point police officers
By WSAW Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A Stevens Point man will spend 8 years in prison for illegally possessing an AK-47 and body armor.

According to a press release, David Tejeda, 30, plead guilty on June 23, 2020 to two felony counts of Violent Felon Possessing Body Armor, a class E Felony and Felon Possessing a Firearm a class G Felony.

Tejeda was convicted of being a violent felon possessing an AK-47 and body armor after he told his girlfriend he was going to “rain down hell” on law enforcement and then sent a picture of a Stevens Point Police Officer he was watching at a Stevens Point gas station.

Portage County District Attorney Louis Molepske today argued at the Tejeda’s sentencing, “the defendant is a veteran who refused to get help for his violent reactions to post-traumatic stress events, and he was given every chance to get help but instead idolized and researched how ex-military members targeted and killed law enforcement officers. The defendant knew he could not have a firearm but instead sought out a high powered rifle and ammunition that was able to pierce body armor like that worn by members of law enforcement,” said Molepske.

Portage County Judge Thomas Eagon agreed with District Attorney Molepske that Tejeda is a “threat to the public” for his untreated reaction to stress and his service related disabilities that the defendant acknowledged he and he alone could control if he sought help, which he did not.

Tejeda’s conviction is the result of an extensive investigation by the Stevens Point Police Department.

