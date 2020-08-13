Recipe: Dill Pickle Potato Salad from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

Transfer warm potatoes to a bowl. Add in pickle brine, chopped pickles and relish. Use a potato masher to mash slightly. There should be some creamed potatoes and some chunks of potatoes.

In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, mayonnaise, dill, granulated garlic, salt and pepper. Pour mixture over potatoes and mix until well combined. Cover and let chill for at least one hour. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed. Garnish with fresh dill and more chopped pickles if desired.