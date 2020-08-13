Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wisconsin Rapids golf course

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Health Department confirmed Thursday that there was possible COVID-19 exposure at a Wisconsin Rapids golf course.

According to health officials, patrons were exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19 during the infectious period at Homestead Golf Course.

Patrons may have been exposed during these times:

Saturday, August 1, 2020, 6:00-11:00 p.m.

Monday, August 3, 2020

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Thursday, August 6, 2020, 2:30-6:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 8, 2020, 7:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

The health department said if you feel you may have been exposed, monitor yourself for symptoms, and stay home as much as possible for 14 days after the exposure.

