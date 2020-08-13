Pilot OK after small plane makes emergency landing near CWA

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s office said the pilot of a small plane had no injuries after making an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Wednesday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, deputies responded to a report at 6:28 a.m. Wednesday of a downed aircraft in a field approximately five miles from the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA).

About an hour later, investigators made contact with the pilot over the phone, and he was able to give deputies his location, which was near the intersection of Skyview road and State Highway 153 in the Township of Emmet, near Mosinee.

On scene, deputies learned the pilot wasn’t hurt, and there was no damage to the plane.

After launching an investigation, deputies learned the pilot was leaving from CWA and flying to Eau Claire when the plane lost engine power. The pilot was able to safely make an emergency landing.

The pilot was able to determine the problem and fix the aircraft. He worked with the farmer, who combined a makeshift runway in the field for the pilot to take off. After several attempts, the pilot was unable to get up to speed to take off from the field.

At approximately 4:37 p.m., deputies were able to briefly shut down a section of State Highway 153m where the pilot was able to use the highway as a runway to take off.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will be forwarding the information to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

