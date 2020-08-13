Advertisement

Pilot OK after small plane makes emergency landing near CWA

A single-engine takes off on State Highway 153 in Marathon County after the plane had to make an emergency landing earlier.
A single-engine takes off on State Highway 153 in Marathon County after the plane had to make an emergency landing earlier.(Marathon County Sheriff's Office)
By Ashley Hommer
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s office said the pilot of a small plane had no injuries after making an emergency landing shortly after takeoff Wednesday.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook, deputies responded to a report at 6:28 a.m. Wednesday of a downed aircraft in a field approximately five miles from the Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA).

About an hour later, investigators made contact with the pilot over the phone, and he was able to give deputies his location, which was near the intersection of Skyview road and State Highway 153 in the Township of Emmet, near Mosinee.

On scene, deputies learned the pilot wasn’t hurt, and there was no damage to the plane.

After launching an investigation, deputies learned the pilot was leaving from CWA and flying to Eau Claire when the plane lost engine power. The pilot was able to safely make an emergency landing.

The pilot was able to determine the problem and fix the aircraft. He worked with the farmer, who combined a makeshift runway in the field for the pilot to take off. After several attempts, the pilot was unable to get up to speed to take off from the field.

At approximately 4:37 p.m., deputies were able to briefly shut down a section of State Highway 153m where the pilot was able to use the highway as a runway to take off.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office will be forwarding the information to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Plane taking off from State Rd 153

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

On Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at approximately 6:28 a.m., The Marathon County 911 Communications Center received a...

Posted by Marathon County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Warm & a bit more humid to end the work week

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Partly cloudy for this evening and tonight

News

Wisconsin Rapids officers asking for help identifying vandalism suspects

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people suspected of vandalism at the new Wisconsin Rapids Aquatic Center.

News

Possible COVID-19 exposure at Wisconsin Rapids golf course

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Wood County Health Department confirmed Thursday that there was possible COVID-19 exposure at a Wisconsin Rapids golf course.

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble goes virtual, members announced

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Students from seven area high schools will be featured in The Grand Theater’s 2020-2021 Central Wisconsin Jerry Ensemble, which is going virtual for the first time.

News

Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

Updated: 1 hours ago
Zesty dill pickle potato salad recipe for your next picnic

News

Mid-State Foundation trapshoot fundraiser registration open

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
Registration opened Thursdays for the fifth annual Trapshoot Fundraiser hosted by the Mid-State Technical College Foundation.

News

Marathon Co. Health Department’s face covering complaint form goes live

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ashley Hommer
The Marathon County Health Department’s online mask mandate reporting system went live Thursday.

News

Wisconsin ranked third best for Critical Access Hospitals nationally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
Critical Access Hospitals are lower-volume facilities that serve Wisconsin’s rural populations. There are 58 CAHs across Wisconsin and 1,350 hospitals across 45 states

News

7 Things You Need to Know: Thursday, August 13, 2020

Updated: 9 hours ago
Here are the 7 things you need to know for Thursday, August 13, 2020.